San Diego police arrest parents in death of 3-month-old daughter

Homicide detectives arrested a young couple this week on suspicion of killing their 3-month-old daughter, but police provided no details about how the baby died or why her parents are suspected of killing her.

Police received a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday reporting the infant was unresponsive and in need of medical attention at a residence in the City Heights neighborhood, according to San Diego police homicide Lt. Andra Brown.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR on the baby until she was taken to a hospital, where she died, Brown said in a news release. Detectives from the police department’s child abuse unit launched an investigation that was later handed over to homicide detectives.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested the baby’s father, 21-year-old Brandon Ivan Copeland, and mother, 22-year-old Elizabeth Reneedawn Ucman, Brown said.

Both Copeland and Ucman remained jailed Friday night without bail, and jail records showed both were expected to be arraigned Monday on murder charges. It was unclear Friday if either had retained an attorney.

Police released no further details about the case. “We will not be making any further comments or providing additional information at this time,” Brown said.