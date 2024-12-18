L.A. County launches investigation into death of baby left in care of 11-year-old

The county supervisors are asking for a “full investigation” into the circumstances surrounding the death of Thyri Wood.

Los Angeles County supervisors called Tuesday for an investigation into the death of Thyri Wood, a 1-year-old who died in July after the county’s child welfare agency left her in the care of her 11-year-old brother.

The supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the county’s Office of Child Protection, considered the watchdog agency for the Department of Children and Family Services to look into the death of the Canoga Park baby.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and caring home, and we owe it to them to take action and make meaningful change,” said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, whose district includes Canoga Park. “We have called for a thorough investigation … to identify where our systems can be strengthened to better protect our young people.”

Advertisement

The investigation comes after The Times reported this month on the circumstances surrounding Thyri’s death. Despite receiving several reports over the spring about her mother disappearing for days at a time and leaving her children without food, DCFS never opened a case — even after learning the 11-year-old was taking care of both Thyri and a 3-year-old sister.

Thyri was found dead in her crib July 1. The autopsy was inconclusive, but she showed signs of dehydration, “poor diet” and possible neglect, according to the county coroner’s postmortem examination.

On Tuesday, the supervisors asked the Office of Child Protection, as well as county lawyers, to “conduct a full investigation” within the next month and a half into the role that county departments — namely the DCFS and the Department of Health Services — played in the case.

Advertisement

The health department oversees a system of medical hubs, where social workers can refer children they suspect are victims of abuse. The supervisors want to find out whether any referrals were made to a hub, according to their motion.

“While we wait to learn more about the infant’s cause of death, we must assess the resources, services, and programs in place throughout Los Angeles County to ensure that children stay safe and well cared for in their homes when there is a suspicion of child abuse and neglect and open investigation,” the motion stated.

Case reviews by the Office of Child Protection are relatively rare . The office last reviewed how the DCFS handled a case in 2022 after the agency placed a 4-year-old with a foster mother who admitted inflicting life-threatening injuries that left him in a coma.

Advertisement

The DCFS said in a statement that it welcomes “a thorough examination of the facts of some of our most complex cases and a thoughtful review of the practices and protocols applied.”

“Child welfare cases are rarely clear cut and tragedies are sobering reminders that there are families in under-resourced communities whose acute personal challenges can quickly escalate when they do not have access to adequate support,” the agency said. “Sadly, even in loving homes, crises may lead to neglect or abuse.”