Advertisement
Share
California

Fire causes major disruption to Spectrum internet and cable service in Los Angeles

By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

A fire caused a major disruption Sunday to internet and cable service for Spectrum customers in the Los Angeles area.

The telecommunications giant said the fire broke out Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. at a South Los Angeles overpass and damaged the company’s fiber optic lines. Spectrum first publicly acknowledged outages at 11:28 a.m. on Twitter. But Down Detector, a company that tracks social media reports on outages, said customer grievances began to pour in at 9 a.m.

Spectrum said most of those affected live in South Los Angeles, but customers in southeast Los Angeles, Ladera Heights, Hyde Park and Mid-City also complained of outages. By 7 p.m., 3,000 complaints had been posted to social media, according to Down Detector. Some customers said they had been without services for up to seven hours.

“Our engineers are working to replace and repair the fiber as soon as possible to restore our services,” Spectrum said in an emailed statement Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

Subscribers complained they were unable to complete homework, work from home and watch streaming services. They worried the outage would bleed into the workday Monday and said the situation underscored an overreliance on technology as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ground many people in their homes.

Advertisement

Spectrum said service would be fully restored overnight.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement