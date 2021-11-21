Sheriff’s deputy shoots man after killing at Willowbrook Metro station

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Sunday afternoon shot a man who allegedly had just killed someone at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro Station, according to authorities.

Deputies were flagged down by a Metro rail patron who advised them that a man had just been shot on the Green Line platform, according to a sheriff’s department press release. Four deputies responded and found a man on the platform, who jumped down onto the tracks and pointed and fired a handgun at the deputies, officials said.

The deputies returned fire, striking the suspect, authorities said. The man was taken to a local hospital, and his condition was unknown as of Sunday night. No deputies were injured.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and learned that the suspect had allegedly shot a man once in the head just before the deputies arrived at the platform at 2 p.m., authorities said. The man died at the scene.

Advertisement

Train service was disrupted for hours as officials investigated the shooting. Green Line trains were turned back at the Avalon and Long Beach stations, while Blue Line trains were turned back at the 103rd Street and Compton stations, Metro spokesman Rick Jager told City News Service. Bus shuttles served stranded passengers.

The Blue Line resumed its usual service around 4 p.m., while the Green Line has been interrupted until further notice.