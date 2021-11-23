Police Commission backs a 12% increase in LAPD budget for next year

The Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday approved a proposed $213-million budget increase for the Police Department next year, a plan that would increase police staffing levels.

The commission voted to approve LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s request for a $1.9-billion budget, representing a 12% increase in spending from the general fund over this year. More than half of the increase sought would cover police salary, related expenses and overtime costs, according to a Nov. 18 letter that Moore sent to the commissioners.

Moore wrote that he is seeking funding to add 94 positions to boost sworn staffing levels to 9,800 funded positions and to restore civilian positions lost through a recent city separation incentive program.

The request for more funding for LAPD resources comes after the City Council cut $150 million from the department in 2020, with the goal of putting that money into social services. Those cuts followed massive demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

However, the council this year backed a modest increase to the police budget.

The commission vote Tuesday sends the budget proposal to Mayor Eric Garcetti to consider. The mayor releases an overall proposed spending plan in April, which is then taken up by the City Council.

Craig Lally, president of the union representing police officers, said the commission’s support for more police officers is “stride in the right direction” amid rising crime incidents, including the shooting death of a man on Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

“As the city grapples with increases in gun crimes, homicides and fatal follow-home robberies, it is critical that the department recovers from the ‘defund the police’ cuts and that city leaders stop listening to the reckless ideas of anti-police groups,” Lally said.

Callers phoned into Tuesday’s meeting, with some supporting more police officers to combat crime, while other callers said the commissioners should redirect the funds toward social services.

Akili, an organizer with Black Lives Matter-L.A., told the commissioners to “refund” the community.

“We’ve proven over and over again that when you invest in people, in their communities, you can reduce crimes,” said Akili, who goes by a single name. “Because we know what keeps us safe, it’s resources, it’s resources.”