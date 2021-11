Photos: Christmas returns to Hollywood

The Hollywood Christmas Parade returned for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing marching bands, floats, balloons and celebrities including Danny Trejo and Tom Arnold to a 3.2-mile route in Hollywood.

Santa Claus waits backstage for his turn on the red carpet at Sunday’s Hollywood Christmas parade. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Army Rangers set up a parade float based on “The Nutcracker.” (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Host Erik Estrada shares a laugh backstage at the Christmas parade Sunday night. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Performers with Los Angeles Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums march at Sunday’s parade. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the Civil Air Patrol lead an inflatable T-Rex down Hollywood Boulevard at the Christmas parade Sunday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Danny Trejo greets fans at the Hollywood Christmas parade. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Friends from Argentina watch the Hollywood Christmas parade on Sunday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The PAVA World Traditional Korean Band performs at Sunday’s Christmas parade in Hollywood. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Paradegoers watch a troupe march by at Sunday’s Christmas celebration in Hollywood. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement