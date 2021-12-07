Marine killed in crash while helping disabled vehicle on I-5 is identified

The 20-year-old Marine who was struck and killed while he assisted a driver in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton was identified Tuesday as Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio.

Lucio, a military policeman stationed at the nearby base, stopped after a Ford Edge crashed in the southbound lanes near Las Pulgas Road about 3:20 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle was in the traffic lanes without its lights on, according to the California Highway Patrol and San Diego County medical examiner’s office.

As Lucio assisted the driver and a passenger, a box truck crashed into the Marine and the disabled SUV, the CHP said.

Lucio died at the scene.

Lucio was a military policeman stationed at Camp Pendleton. (Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton)

Marine officials said he was from Smithville, Tenn. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Lucio was a member of the Security and Emergency Services Battalion at Camp Pendleton. In a statement, battalion commanding officer Col. John Black said Lucio “performed a noble and selfless act” when he stopped to provide “critical aid to a person in need.”

“Lance Cpl. Lucio gave his life in the service of others. His actions epitomized servant leadership and personified the very best in our emergency services personnel,” Black said. “Please honor Lance Cpl. Lucio’s memory through your actions, words and deeds.”

The SUV driver, a 36-year-old man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, suffered major injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on their condition was not available Tuesday.

CHP Sgt. Nicole Pacheco said the SUV driver remained hospitalized Tuesday and is expected to be booked into jail when he is released from the hospital, but she did not say what charges he could face. She said the charges will be announced when he is arraigned.

San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Teri Figueroa contributed to this report.