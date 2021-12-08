Mother arrested on suspicion of trying to drown son in Yuba irrigation canal

A Yuba County woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of trying to drown her 4-year-old son in an irrigation canal and attacking an officer who tried to intervene, the California Highway Patrol said.

Taylor Delaine Green, 31, of Dobbins was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted homicide, child endangerment, resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer’s firearm and driving under the influence of drugs, CHP officials said in a news release.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. when an officer responded to a call of a white Dodge Caravan blocking traffic on Woodruff Lane east of Armstrong Road.

While checking the vehicle, the officer heard screaming about 100 yards away, where he found Green in some weeds next to an irrigation canal. She was described in the report as “extremely combative.”

“Green was acting irrationally and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” officials said.

As the officer got closer, he saw her smothering the child face-down in the muddy embankment. The child was later confirmed to be her 4-year-old son, said Brian Danielson, a spokesman for the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter area.

When the responding officer reached for the mother and child, Green “completely submerged herself and the child in approximately 5 feet of water,” officials said.

The officer jumped into the canal and was able to free the child from under the water and pull him away from his mother. Green attempted to pull both of them back into the water as the officer tried to scramble up the embankment, the CHP said.

“The officer fought with Green for several minutes while holding on to the child in his other hand,” officials said.

The encounter grew increasingly chaotic — with Green trying multiple times to take the officer’s weapon, authorities said — until a sergeant from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrived and the CHP officer was able to hand him the child. Additional law enforcement officials arrived soon after, and Green was taken into custody.

She is facing two possible attempted murder charges, Danielson said — one for attempts to drown the child and one for attempts to pull the officer down as well.

The Yuba County district attorney’s office said charges could be filed as soon as Thursday.

Green is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to sheriff’s records.

Danielson said the child was fine and has been released to his father. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services are following up to ensure his continued safety.