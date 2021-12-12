Advertisement
California

Man fires rifle from balcony in Hollywood as Vicente Fernández fans gather for memorial

By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
A man fired a rifle several times from his apartment balcony in Hollywood on Sunday night as fans of the late Mexican musical icon Vicente Fernández gathered for a vigil across the street, police said.

Authorities received reports of shots fired from a large apartment building at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. at 6:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Andrew Dineen.

No one was hurt, and police arrested the suspect, Dineen said. The suspect has not been identified.

The man shot his rifle as mourners of gathered at Fernández’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located across the street from the apartment building. Fernández died Sunday at 81.

Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

