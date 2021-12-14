Biggest storm of year batters Southern California: What you need to know

A long-awaited rain storm has moved into Southern California, bring flash-flood warnings and concerns about mudslides. Officials are calling it the biggest storm of the year.

Here is what to expect:

The forecast

One to 3 inches of rain are forecast for the valley and coastal areas of the county while the mountains may see 3 to 6 inches of precipitation. Higher elevations could see 3-4 inches of rain.



Heavy snow expect above 7,000 feet; Grapevine could see light snow.



Intense winds topping 45 mph in some area.

Timing

Heavy rain this morning and continuing into the evening.



Cloudy skies on Wednesday



Another smaller storm system coming Thursday.

Advertisement

Warnings