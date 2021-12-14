Biggest storm of year batters Southern California: What you need to know
A long-awaited rain storm has moved into Southern California, bring flash-flood warnings and concerns about mudslides. Officials are calling it the biggest storm of the year.
Here is what to expect:
The forecast
- One to 3 inches of rain are forecast for the valley and coastal areas of the county while the mountains may see 3 to 6 inches of precipitation. Higher elevations could see 3-4 inches of rain.
- Heavy snow expect above 7,000 feet; Grapevine could see light snow.
- Intense winds topping 45 mph in some area.
Timing
- Heavy rain this morning and continuing into the evening.
- Cloudy skies on Wednesday
- Another smaller storm system coming Thursday.
Warnings
- Flooding and debris flows are possible in some hillside area due to periods of intense rain.
- Flood watches have been issued for area hit by recent fires: Alisal, Palisades, Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake.
- Flood adivories in place for many parts of Southern California.
- A gale warning has been issued for local waters, due to high winds and choppy seas.
