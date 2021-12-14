Advertisement
Share
California

Biggest storm of year batters Southern California: What you need to know

A Pacific storm will drench Southern Calfornia on Tuesday
A Pacific storm will drench Southern California on Tuesday
(NOAA/NWS)
By Times staff
Share

A long-awaited rain storm has moved into Southern California, bring flash-flood warnings and concerns about mudslides. Officials are calling it the biggest storm of the year.

Here is what to expect:

The forecast

  • One to 3 inches of rain are forecast for the valley and coastal areas of the county while the mountains may see 3 to 6 inches of precipitation. Higher elevations could see 3-4 inches of rain.
  • Heavy snow expect above 7,000 feet; Grapevine could see light snow.
  • Intense winds topping 45 mph in some area.

Timing

  • Heavy rain this morning and continuing into the evening.
  • Cloudy skies on Wednesday
  • Another smaller storm system coming Thursday.
Advertisement

Warnings

  • Flooding and debris flows are possible in some hillside area due to periods of intense rain.
  • Flood watches have been issued for area hit by recent fires: Alisal, Palisades, Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake.
  • Flood adivories in place for many parts of Southern California.
  • A gale warning has been issued for local waters, due to high winds and choppy seas.
California

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement