Biggest storm of the season expected in Southern California on Tuesday

Delivering heavy downpours and aggressive winds, “the most significant storm of the season” is expected to blow into Southern California early Tuesday morning, weather officials said.

The storm system began in the Gulf of Alaska, common for this time of year, and has worked its way into the Pacific Northwest and down through Northern California.

It is expected to hit Los Angeles County late Monday evening in the form of light rain showers, said Rich Thompson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Oxnard office. And when the main storm front rolls through in the early Tuesday morning hours, residents can expect a constant deluge of rainfall until late Tuesday afternoon.

One to 3 inches of rain are forecast for the valley and coastal areas of the county while the mountains may see 3 to 6 inches of precipitation, according to the weather service.

For comparison, last week’s storm brought half an inch or less of rainfall, Thompson said.

Weather officials announced Monday morning there would be flash flood watches Monday night into Tuesday morning or afternoon for burn scar areas throughout the region, such as those affected by the Bobcat, Dam, Ranch 2 and Lake fires in the Angeles National Forest from 2020, and the Palisades fire, which burned earlier this spring.

Emergency officials in Los Angeles County released mud and debris flow forecasts for roads and neighborhoods near the mountain burn areas.

San Bernardino and Orange counties saw similar flash flood watches issued for scars left behind by the Bond fire and Blueridge and Silverado fires.

Vegetation on mountainous slopes is key to keeping soil from sliding down onto roads and structures, explained Casey Oswant, meteorologist with the weather service’s San Diego office. In drought-stricken places where plants have been slow to regrow, the potential for debris flows increases.

And depending on how much rain pours onto the mountains, officials may elevate the flood watch to a more imminent warning.

“It’s one of the big things we’re watching tonight and tomorrow,” Thompson said.

Tuesday’s storm is also forecast to bring strong winds, with the coastal and valley areas expecting gusts from 35 to 45 mph, while the mountain areas may see wind gusts up to 65 mph.

Aside from the storm bringing potentially messy commutes, officials warned of possible road hazards like street flooding, trees downed by the wind and icy conditions in mountain areas.

Much as in the Northern California mountains, the cold storm may bring 1 to 3 feet of snowfall to areas above 7,000 feet, a welcome sign for ski resorts in places like Mt. Baldy and Mountain High.

And as temperatures drop Tuesday evening, the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area may be coated with a 1- to 3-inch layer of snow.

The storm will taper off Tuesday evening, possibly with light and scattered showers in its wake, weather service officials said. By Wednesday morning, storm clouds are expected to give way to mostly sunny skies.

