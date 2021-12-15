Rediscovering the L.A. Times’ investigative reporting from 2021

Most, if not all, good journalism borrows from the basic principles of investigative reporting. A healthy skepticism, an unwillingness to take claims at face value and a devotion to dig for the truth can be as important to producing feature profiles as they are to uncovering corruption and wrongdoing.

Last year, Los Angeles Times journalists demonstrated their commitment to truth-telling in tens of thousands of stories, graphics, photographs, videos, podcasts, social media posts and other types of content.

We documented the deadly toll of extreme heat and how California has failed to address the growing threat. We revealed the leniency of the state’s medical board in dealing with doctors who commit sexual misconduct or are repeatedly accused of gross negligence and incompetence. We uncovered scandals at some of our region’s most important and powerful institutions.

Some of this work was done by dedicated investigative reporters. But much of it was produced by Times journalists who, on a daily basis, cover law enforcement, education, business, sports, entertainment and other crucial beats. Their dedication to accountability reporting inspired countless stories, ranging from breaking news to features to hard-hitting investigations. Here is a small sample of the investigative reporting we published in 2021.