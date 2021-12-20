Advertisement
California

By the numbers: Looking back at 2021 (and 2020)

A lot changed in a year. These numbers show how.

Animated illustration of a number counter changing from 2020 and 2021 on loop.
(Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

COVID-19 deaths in U.S.

In 2020: 385,366

In 2021: 413,461

COVID-19 cases in California

In 2020: 2,384,586

In 2021: 2,782,887

COVID-19 deaths in California

In 2020: 25,802

In 2021: 49,077

Acres burned in California wildfires

In 2020: 4,257,863

In 2021: 2,569,009

Wildfires in California

In 2020: 9,917

In 2021: 8,618

Percentage of California in moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought

December 2020: 95.17

December 2021: 100

Percentage of California in worst category of exceptional drought

December 2020: 1

December 2021: 28.3

Homicides in Los Angeles

In 2020: 277

In 2021: 381

Current or former L.A. councilmen charged in corruption cases

In 2020: 2

In 2021: 1

Passenger traffic at LAX

In 2020: 1,976,283

In 2021: 4,847,613

Cases of unruly U.S. airplane passengers

In 2020: 183

In 2021: 1,017

Amount of fines against unruly airline passengers

In 2020: Not recorded

In 2021: $1.4 million

Billionaires who went into space

In 2020: 0

In 2021: 4

Hosts of “Jeopardy!”

In 2020: 1

In 2021: 17

Shohei Ohtani home runs

In 2020: 7

In 2021: 46

Sources

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California Department of Public Health, Federal Aviation Administration, IMDb, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles World Airports, MLB.com, NBC, Times reporting, U.S. Drought Monitor. Some categories reflect data from mid-December.
