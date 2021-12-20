By the numbers: Looking back at 2021 (and 2020)

A lot changed in a year. These numbers show how.
1
2
COVID-19 deaths in U.S.
In 2020: 385,366
In 2021: 413,461
3
COVID-19 cases in California
In 2020: 2,384,586
In 2021: 2,782,887
4
COVID-19 deaths in California
In 2020: 25,802
In 2021: 49,077
5
Acres burned in California wildfires
In 2020: 4,257,863
In 2021: 2,569,009
6
Wildfires in California
In 2020: 9,917
In 2021: 8,618
7
Percentage of California in moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought
December 2020: 95.17
December 2021: 100
8
Percentage of California in worst category of exceptional drought
December 2020: 1
December 2021: 28.3
9
Homicides in Los Angeles
In 2020: 277
In 2021: 381
10
Current or former L.A. councilmen charged in corruption cases
In 2020: 2
In 2021: 1
11
Passenger traffic at LAX
In 2020: 1,976,283
In 2021: 4,847,613
12
Cases of unruly U.S. airplane passengers
In 2020: 183
In 2021: 1,017
13
Amount of fines against unruly airline passengers
In 2020: Not recorded
In 2021: $1.4 million
14
Billionaires who went into space
In 2020: 0
In 2021: 4
15
Hosts of “Jeopardy!”
In 2020: 1
In 2021: 17
16
Shohei Ohtani home runs
In 2020: 7
In 2021: 46
Sources
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California Department of Public Health, Federal Aviation Administration, IMDb, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles World Airports, MLB.com, NBC, Times reporting, U.S. Drought Monitor. Some categories reflect data from mid-December.
