Top 2021 sports moments: UCLA’s Final Four run; Dodgers thrive despite Trevor Bauer

Collage of 2021 sports figures of note Shohei Ohtani, Lincoln Riley, Nia Dennis, Allyson Felix and Johnny Juzang
Clockwise from top left: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press); new USC football coach Lincoln Riley (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times); UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times); U.S. track star Allyson Felix (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times); UCLA basketball player Johnny Juzang (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
JANUARY

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda celebrates after the Dodgers beat the Montreal Expos.
Tommy Lasorda
(Associated Press)

— Former USC swimmer Klete Keller is arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
— The Rams execute rare quarterback-for-quarterback trade and acquire Matthew Stafford from Detroit in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks and more.
— Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda dies
— Chargers hire Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach.
— UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis performs a Black excellence routine that goes viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 10, 2021-UCLA's Nia Dennis competes on the floor.

UCLA Sports

‘Got back to my roots’: Nia Dennis and the groundbreaking genius of #BlackExcellence

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis is a viral sensation, with a floor routine that tells a deeply personal story: “I know who I am as a woman and a Black woman at that.”

FEBRUARY

The vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Tiger Woods’ SUV
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

— Golf star Tiger Woods was “lucky to be alive” after being seriously injured in a rollover crash near Rancho Palos Verdes, the Los Angeles County sheriff said

A law enforcement officer looks over a damaged vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods

California

Tiger Woods ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious rollover crash leaves him with leg injuries

Tiger Woods’ accident sends the golf star to the hospital after he was extricated from a rollover wreck near Rancho Palos Verdes.

MARCH

Elgin Baylor stands next to a statue in his likeness, just unveiled, outside Staples Center
Elgin Baylor
(Reed Saxon / Associated Press)

High school sports resume after extended pandemic interruption
— Clippers legend Elgin Baylor dies

LOS ALAMITOS, CA - MARCH 12: Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson (7) throws the football against Millikan.

High School Sports

Column: Los Alamitos defeats Long Beach Millikan 59-0 as high school football returns

The first Friday night of high school spring football had one common theme among players, coaches, parents and organizers: resolve.

APRIL

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) and Cody Riley (2) react after the Bruins' loss to Gonzaga
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) and Cody Riley (2)
(Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

— UCLA falls to Gonzaga in epic Final Four game, ending Bruins’ dramatic tournament run
Fans return, starting with games at Angel and Dodger stadiums

UCLA guards Johnny Juzang (3) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. walk off the court after losing in overtime to Gonzaga in the Final Four.

UCLA Sports

Plaschke: UCLA didn’t deserve to get Laettnered after playing like champions vs. Gonzaga

In one of the best games in NCAA Final Four history, UCLA did not deserve to lose on one of the most unlikely final shots in tournament history.

MAY

Michael Jordan, left, holds the hand of Vanessa Bryant after Kobe Bryant was enshrined in the Hall of Fame
Michael Jordan, left, holds the hand of Vanessa Bryant after Kobe Bryant was enshrined with the 2020 Hall of Fame class May 15 in Uncasville, Conn.
(Kathy Willens / Associated Press)

Kobe Bryant is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
— After a contentious early exit from his Angels contract, Albert Pujols signs with the Dodgers
— Local trainer Bob Baffert learns his Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a medication not allowed on race day
Lakers lose to eventual the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs

Lakers star Kobe Bryant watches a tribute video at Staples Center before the final game of his career on April 13, 2016.

Sports

Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

JUNE

Clippers guard Paul George bends in front of a Western Conference Finals sign
Clippers guard Paul George
(Matt York / Associated Press)

Trevor Bauer pitches his last game for the Dodgers and is placed on administrative leave that spans the remainder of the season after a woman accused him of sexual assault
— Clippers make the franchise’s first trip to the conference finals, losing in six games to the Phoenix Suns with Kawhi Leonard missing the series because of a knee injury
— The Skaggs family sues the Angels over Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game.

Dodgers

2021 hindsight: Inside the Trevor Bauer disaster and how the Dodgers got here

Upon signing Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers cited a thorough vetting process; now Bauer’s career as a Dodger is in limbo. How a $102-million risk went wrong.

JULY

San Francisco, CA - October 14: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts.
Max Scherzer
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic flame and Simone Biles later pulls out of the Olympic all-around competition
Shohei Ohtani pitches and hits during the MLB All-Star game. After leading the league in home runs at times throughout the season, he was named a unanimous MVP
— The Dodgers acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner on the same day the Lakers acquire Russell Westbrook
Collin Morikawa of La Cañada wins the British Open for his second major championship, arguably making him the most successful golfer born in Los Angeles County
Terry Donahue, longtime UCLA football coach and winningest in Pac-12 history, dies

EL SEGUNDO, CA - OCTOBER 13: Portrait of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook outside the UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in El Segundo, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers

For Subscribers

Just a kid from Hawthorne: The high stakes of Russell Westbrook’s L.A. homecoming

Lakers star Russell Westbrook is known as the intense triple-double machine of the NBA, but he’s sick of his reputation and ready to open up.

AUGUST

USA's Allyson Felix smiles after winning the bronze medal in the 400m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Allyson Felix
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

— Costa Mesa’s April Ross and Manhattan Beach’s Alix Klineman win Olympic gold
— Los Angeles native and USC alum Allyson Felix becomes the most decorated U.S. track and field Olympian of all time, increasing her medal total to 11
— Los Angeles native Jrue Holiday follows his first NBA title with a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics three weeks later

France's Evan Fournier (10) drives around United States' Jrue Holiday.

Olympics

Jrue Holiday showcases his ‘super champion’ defense in gold-medal win

Jrue Holiday quickly found his role on defense for the U.S. men’s basketball team and flourished in it during the run for an Olympic gold medal.

SEPTEMBER

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - SEP 11, 2021. USC head coach Clay Helton leaves the field after loss to Stanford
Clay Helton
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

SoFi Stadium hosts its first NFL game with fans in attendance
USC fires Clay Helton after historically ugly home loss to Stanford
— Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín announces he will retire in 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Kyu Blu Kelly #17 of the Stanford Cardinal runs back.

USC Sports

USC set multiple performance benchmarks for Clay Helton. He didn’t make it past No. 1

USC’s administration set points throughout the season when it would evaluate Clay Helton’s performance. Stanford was the first — and last, it turned out — of four planned benchmarks.

OCTOBER

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf (15) is honored after a win, during which scored his 1,000th goal. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryan Getzlaf
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Chris Taylor hits three home runs in a single game as the Dodgers beat the Giants in the NLDS
Candace Parker, who spent 12 seasons leading the Sparks, wins a WNBA title in her first season with her hometown Chicago Sky
Four Southland natives helps the Atlanta Braves defeat the Dodgers to advance to the World Series, with each having big moments while winning the title — Freddie Freeman, Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Matzek and Max Fried. They later defeat the Astros to win it all.
Ryan Getzlaf becomes the leading scorer in Ducks franchise history and a few weeks later reaches 1,000 NHL career points

The Sky's Candace Parker reacts after scoring a basket against the Mercury during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals

Sports

Ex-Sparks star Candace Parker fires up hometown fans as Sky close in on WNBA title

Former Sparks star Candace Parker joined the Sky during the offseason with the goal of bringing home a championship. She is one win away from a title and has Chicago roaring.

NOVEMBER

LOS ANGELES, CA - November 29 2021: Lincoln Riley is announced as the new head football coach.
Lincoln Riley
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

No. 2 UCLA basketball beats No. 4 Villanova in overtime at sold-out Pauley Pavilion
USC hires Lincoln Riley
Breeders’ Cup held at Del Mar with a massive screw up on the winner of a 2-year-old race resulting in a cascade of boos from fans. Also, a Baffert horse wins the Juvenile, even though Churchill Downs excluded Bob Baffert from the Kentucky Derby.
— The Rams and NFL reach a $790-million settlement with St. Louis over the Rams’ relocation.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Big 12 championship trophy after beating Texas in 2018

USC Sports

Lincoln Riley jetted for USC, and Oklahoma is left to furiously wonder why

‘The word ‘snake’ is being used a lot’: How new USC football coach Lincoln Riley may have replaced Kevin Durant as Oklahoma’s public enemy number one.

DECEMBER

A rendering of Staples Center after the completion of its rebranding as Crypto.com Arena.
(Crypto.com)

— The MLB lockout begins, with the two sides far apart and the upcoming season in jeopardy
UCLA goes to a bowl game
— Staples Center becomes Crypto.com Arena
— Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after a workout at Santa Anita

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred pauses during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Owners locked out players at 12:01 a.m. Thursday following the expiration of the sport's five-year collective bargaining agreement. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Sports

Commentary: MLB owners make their bargaining position clear: No

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and players union chief Tony Clark staged separate news conferences Thursday, with each side blaming the other for the lockout.

Sports