Top 2021 sports moments: UCLA’s Final Four run; Dodgers thrive despite Trevor Bauer

Ryan Getzlaf (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

— Chris Taylor hits three home runs in a single game as the Dodgers beat the Giants in the NLDS

— Candace Parker, who spent 12 seasons leading the Sparks, wins a WNBA title in her first season with her hometown Chicago Sky

— Four Southland natives helps the Atlanta Braves defeat the Dodgers to advance to the World Series, with each having big moments while winning the title — Freddie Freeman, Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Matzek and Max Fried. They later defeat the Astros to win it all.

— Ryan Getzlaf becomes the leading scorer in Ducks franchise history and a few weeks later reaches 1,000 NHL career points