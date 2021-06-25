Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Passenger jumps from taxiing plane at LAX

The entrance to LAX
A man who jumped from a taxiing plane Friday evening was treated for injuries, officials said.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A passenger opened the door of a plane as it was taxiing away from the gate area at Los Angeles International Airport and jumped out, officials said Friday evening.

The incident occurred about 7:10 p.m. on a United Express flight, the airport’s police said in a statement. The man was treated for injuries and taken to a hospital.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident followed an altercation aboard the jet, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Emma Duncan. Law enforcement officials apprehended the passenger on the taxiway, she said.

The aircraft returned to the gate area, officials said. No one else on the plane was injured.

On Thursday, airport police responded after a driver broke through a fence and drove onto the LAX airfield, briefly closing the southern runways.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

