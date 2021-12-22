Overturned big rig causing traffic delays on 5 and 14 freeways near Newhall

Cleanup efforts were underway Wednesday after a big rig overturned on a transition road near Newhall Pass, spilling debris onto the 5 Freeway below and causing delays on the 5 and 14 freeways, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued at 3:24 p.m. and was expected to be in place for an unknown duration.

Falling debris included pieces of concrete from the overpass sidewall, which damaged at least one vehicle, and gravel, the Highway Patrol said.

Crews with the California Department of Transportation were dispatched to clean up debris in the northbound and southbound lanes of the 5, the Highway Patrol said. As of shortly before 5 p.m., the work was ongoing.