A stormy holiday delivery: Flash flood warnings, potential debris flows on tap

The powerful storm that has been pelting Northern California with rain and snow arrived Thursday in the Southland, where wet, wintery weather is likely to linger well into the holiday weekend.

The storm — which already has snarled travel and created icy hazards to the north — has put Southern Californians on edge as it threatens to bring flash floods and debris flows in several areas, including those near streams, rivers and wildfire burn scars.

Authorities in Orange County have issued a voluntary evacuation warning for residents near the Bond fire burn zone, which will remain in effect through noon Friday. Flood watches are also in effect for portions of San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties through Friday morning.

The alerts come roughly a week after another major storm swept through the area and sucked vehicles into the Los Angeles River, downed trees and prompted rescues of residents trapped by mudflows in Silverado Canyon.

Advertisement

Officials said burn areas near the Bond and El Dorado fires are particularly vulnerable to the incoming system.

“Near the burn scars, there could be debris flow — we do have definite concern for that given the expected rainfall rate,” said Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego. “Outside of those areas though, really anywhere, heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding.”

Monrovia Canyon Park near the Bobcat fire burn scar, which was littered with rocks and mud during the last storm, has been closed indefinitely because of the potential for further debris flows.

And in a worrisome indication of the storm’s potential hazards, residents in Millbrea on Thursday reported that feet of standing water had piled up under a train tracks overpass.

Det. Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said at least two cars were trapped in the water, which he estimated to be at least 10 feet deep. Officials were working to rapidly drain the water to ensure that no people were underneath, he said.

In Los Angeles, patchy rain was already falling Thursday morning, and a steadier downpour was expected to develop by the afternoon.

“It’s going to be a pretty gruesome day for last-minute shoppers,” one forecaster said.

Some models also hinted at the development of thunderstorms over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Thursday afternoon or Friday.

“Unsettled weather” will prevail across the region through Sunday as the storm crawls across the area, officials said. The storm could drop up to 3 inches along the coasts and valleys and 6 inches in mountains.

Thursday is also one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA and the federal Transportation Security Administration, and officials are advising residents to be cautious while driving on slick or icy roads.

“It’s just really wet. Even on my way to work this morning, I was sliding around,” said Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “People need to slow down, have their lights on, be very cautious about people around them.”

The storm system will deliver bursts of heavy rain in the region through Friday morning, Lund said. Saturday — Christmas Day — should be dry in the morning, but more moisture is likely to develop in the afternoon.

The chilly storm is also delivering cooler temperatures that are well below normal. Downtown Los Angeles will hover around 60 degrees Thursday and Friday, while the high on Christmas Day is slated to top out at 58 degrees.

Snow levels are still high — around 9,000 feet — but should drop below 8,000 feet Friday and to 5,000 feet Saturday, according to Lund.

The storm has already made a mess of conditions in Northern California, and winter storm watches and warnings remain in effect from Humboldt County to the Sierra Nevada.

The combination of gusty winds, heavy mountain snow and valley rain will contribute to “difficult if not impossible” travel conditions throughout much of the northern part of the state this week, officials said.

Major holiday travel delays, road closures and near white-out conditions are possible in many mountain areas.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has also issued warnings of extreme avalanche danger for the Central Sierra between Yuba Pass and Ebbetts Pass, including the greater Lake Tahoe Area, because of high-intensity snowfall and strong winds.

The rest of the year promises to be similarly wet and snowy, with a persistent stormy pattern expected over the West Coast through much of next week.

Forecasters said a very cold system over Montana could move down the West Coast on Saturday and Sunday, delivering more cold temperatures and the potential for additional rain and snow.

Another storm is forecast on Monday, and yet another on Tuesday or Wednesday.