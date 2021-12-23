Photos: Southland soaking brings voluntary evacuations

The powerful storm that has been pelting Northern California with rain and snow arrived Thursday in the Southland, where wet, wintry weather is likely to linger well into the holiday weekend.
The storm snarled travel and created icy hazards to the north, with officials in Tuolumne County on Thursday issuing an evacuation advisory after cracks were reported in the Twain Harte Lake Dam.
Southern Californians were also on edge as the storm made its arrival and threatened to bring flash floods and debris flows in several areas, including those near streams, rivers and wildfire burn scars.
