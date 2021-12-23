Photos: Southland soaking brings voluntary evacuations

The powerful storm that has been pelting Northern California with rain and snow arrived Thursday in the Southland, where wet, wintry weather is likely to linger well into the holiday weekend.

The storm snarled travel and created icy hazards to the north, with officials in Tuolumne County on Thursday issuing an evacuation advisory after cracks were reported in the Twain Harte Lake Dam.

Southern Californians were also on edge as the storm made its arrival and threatened to bring flash floods and debris flows in several areas, including those near streams, rivers and wildfire burn scars.

Authorities in Orange County issued a mandatory evacuation warning for residents near the Bond fire burn zone, which will remain in effect through noon Friday, while residents near the Alisal fire burn scar in Santa Barbara County were told to prepare to shelter in place.

Flood watches are also in effect for portions of San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties through Friday morning.

Jay Parker, 40, stands where his yard was washed away, the hot tub covered with mud and oak trees were toppled by a flash flood during last week’s storm along the 28000 block of Silverado Canyon Road. Parker, who lives with his wife Katie Parker, six-months pregnant, and four children, has been helping neighbors with their homes after last week’s storm caused flash flooding and mud slides in the canyon. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

A street vendor peddles umbrellas on a rainy Thurday night, Dec. 23, 2021, in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco)

Addison McConnell, 2, of Redondo Beach, rides her scooter in the rain, during an outing with her family to Hermosa Beach. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Devynn Turk, visiting from New York, joins last minute shoppers who make their way through the rain on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on December 23, 2021. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Lily Smith, left, and Taylor Selemas enjoy a slice of pizza in the rain during a visit to Hermosa Beach. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Jessica Altobelli and Aaron Hatfield of Redondo Beach share an umbrella while making their way in the rain towards the pier in Hermosa Beach. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Pedestrians make their way in the rain along Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)