2 injured in police shooting in Huntington Beach

Two people were injured in a shooting involving police in Huntington Beach on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 p.m. in the Sunset Beach area, Huntington Beach police Officer Jennifer Carey said. When they arrived near South Pacific Avenue and 3rd Street, they found an armed suspect, the department said in a tweet.

Shots were fired after the initial encounter, although it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Department officials said in a later tweet that “one victim and one suspect” were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Authorities said there was no threat to public safety and no officers were injured.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Szabo writes for Times Community News.