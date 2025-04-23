Suspect in dog abuse video in Long Beach arrested, police say

The abuse was recorded near 235 East 12th Street in Long Beach. Police said Long Beach Animal Care Services had taken custody of the dog.

Long Beach police have made an arrest in connection with a disturbing dog abuse incident that was captured on video.

The video, posted on Instagram, was recorded Monday and shows a man lift a dog off the ground by a leash before slamming the animal to the ground and kicking it. in the 200 block of East 12th Street.

“The man in this video is severely abusing this poor pup without mercy and needs to be found asap,” the group Animal Hope and Wellness wrote in the caption. “All we can tell is that the man has a skateboard, and so the other skaters in the area may be able to identify who this is.”

In a social media post Wednesday night, Long Beach police announced they had arrested a man in connection with the incident, but did not provide any details about him. Officials said the dog is in the care of Long Beach Animal Care Services.

“This type of cruelty has no place in our community,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish in the post. “I want to thank our detectives and officers for their outstanding work in swiftly identifying and apprehending the suspect.”