Full coverage: Disease, inequity and resilience in South L.A.

Healthcare workers at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital applaud patient Richard Perry upon his release from the hospital last year. Nurse D'queda Owens is pushing Perry.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) By Joe Mozingo, Francine Orr Dec. 27, 2021 1 In South L.A., the battle to stay ahead of the mental health turnstile never ends In South Los Angeles and surrounding areas like Compton, mental disorders mostly go untreated until they have caused irreparable damage. 2 In South L.A., a legacy of limbs lost to diabetes tells a larger story No medical procedure more visibly demonstrates how COVID-19 became especially deadly in these neighborhoods than diabetic amputation. 3 Bigotry confines their trans daughter at home. Her parents worry what she'll do when they're gone A Los Angeles couple has worked hard to eke out a living and provide for their daughter, who is trans. When COVID hit, they feared who would protect her after they've gone. 4 His lonely war in Room 533: How a COVID patient fought to keep his life from crumbling Richard Perry, who by his own sheer grit built a middle-class life for his family in Compton, was waging battle on two fronts: Fighting against COVID-19, and trying desperately to hold on to everything he had worked for. 5 For two COVID-19 patients, life and death rests on 'el tubo' For many patients, intubation can be a last effort to stave off death. But that doesn't mitigate how terrifying the experience can be.