Bank robber holds up La Jolla teller, flees on scooter, FBI says

A man used a demand note to rob a teller Wednesday afternoon at a La Jolla Village bank, then fled on a scooter, officials with the San Diego police and the FBI reported.

The holdup occurred around 3:15 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at the Shops at La Jolla Village, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims and officials from the FBI’s San Diego field office.

The robber passed a teller a note demanding money and received an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said in a news release. He was last seen riding a scooter on Villa La Jolla Drive, Heims said.

Authorities described the robber as about 5 feet 7 inches with an average build. He wore a black baseball hat and black face covering, and what appeared to be a dark red cardigan or sweater — with dark sleeves and a lighter colored pattern on the body — over a collared shirt. He also wore black pants and black shoes with white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (800) 225-5324 or tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477, or submit anonymous information at sdcrimestoppers.org.