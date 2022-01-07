Two women tied up in armed robbery at influencer’s home in Sherman Oaks

Two women were tied up during an armed home-invasion robbery Thursday in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles police said.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. at a residence in the 3800 block of Sherwood Place, in an upscale neighborhood overlooking the San Fernando Valley.

Three suspects, two armed with a rifle and a handgun, entered the home and woke the sleeping victims before tying them up, police said. The suspects took the victims’ cellphones and other items from the home before leaving in a sedan, police said.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the suspects got away with pocketbooks and jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The victims, one of whom police identified as a housekeeper, freed themselves after the suspects left and contacted the out-of-town homeowner, who contacted the police.

The victims were uninjured.

KTLA identified the homeowner as Florence Mirsky, an influencer who has a child with Grammy-winning music producer Scott Storch. Mirsky told KTLA she was shaken by the event, which she does not believe was random.

“They went straight to my closet, my housekeeper told me,” Mirsky said to KTLA. “They knew that my safe was in the closet.”

Thursday’s incident comes after a pair of similar robberies targeting high-profile individuals late last year.

Former BET host Terrence Jenkins escaped a follow-home robbery attempt in November at his Sherman Oaks home, with suspects firing at his vehicle as he drove off. In October, Dorit Kemsley, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and her family were the victims of a home-invasion robbery at her Encino residence.