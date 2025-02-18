Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s L.A. home is ransacked

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are among the latest victims of burglars targeting high-end homes, authorities say.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s residence inside a gated community near Beverly Hills was burglarized Friday night, law enforcement sources told The Times on Tuesday.

The Australian actress and the country music star are the latest A-list celebrities to be victims of thieves. Sources say these burglaries are less about targeting owners because of their superstardom and more about targeting the high-end items likely to be found in their luxurious homes.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Times that officers responded to a burglary report at 8 p.m. Friday on Lime Orchard Road. Officers learned from a security guard that a burglar had smashed the glass door of the residence, ransacked the home and fled, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The couple were not home at the time. It is unknown whether any items were taken.

Lime Orchard Road is within the Hidden Valley gated community of Los Angeles in the exclusive Beverly Hills post office neighborhood where Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele and Katy Perry have all purchased homes, in addition to Kidman and Urban, according to the New York Post.

The Times reported that Kidman and Urban bought their home for $4.7 million in 2008. The 4,100-square-foot, five-bedroom home was built in 1965 and sits on a 1¼-acre lot. The property’s large windows have views of the canyons.

Theirs is one of several celebrity properties that have been burglarized in Los Angeles and across the country recently, several of which are believed to be connected to South American organized-theft rings.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the West Los Angeles home of LAFC striker Olivier Giroud was similarly targeted. On Feb. 5, the LAPD responded to a report of a smashed window and home burglary at the French soccer player’s residence.

Law enforcement sources said $500,000 worth of items were taken from the home, including pricey watches.

Giroud, who was a member of the French national team that won the 2018 World Cup, moved to Los Angeles last year after signing with LAFC.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether the break-ins at Giroud’s home and Kidman and Urban’s residence are connected to organized theft groups.

In December, the FBI said that organized theft groups from South America were believed to be behind burglaries at the homes of at least nine professional athletes between September and November 2024.

The FBI issued a warning to sports leagues noting that crime groups were targeting athletes’ homes in pursuit of cash and valuables including watches, designer handbags and jewelry. Some of the biggest names in American sports — including Patrick Mahomes, Luka Dončić and Travis Kelce — have been victims of these break-ins.

In January, the Beverly Hills Police Department and Glendale Police Department worked together to arrest five suspects believed to be part of a criminal ring responsible for a string of residential burglaries.

While conducting search warrants at the suspects’ residences, detectives retrieved stolen firearms, jewelry, watches, luxury handbags, designer clothing and other luxury items belonging to the victims, police said.

Detectives have linked this criminal ring to residential burglaries in Beverly Hills, Glendale, San Marino, Los Angeles, Burbank, Pleasanton, Bakersfield, Ventura County, Orange County and San Mateo County.

