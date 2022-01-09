Police rescue pilot moments before MetroLink train slams into crashed plane
Los Angeles Police Department officers in Pacoima rescued a pilot from a crashed plane just moments before a train slammed into the aircraft Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The single-engine Cessna crashed onto the train tracks at San Fernando and Osborne streets about 2 p.m., LAPD Officer Antonio Delatorre said. Shortly after, officers from LAPD’s Foothill Division pulled a bloodied man in his 70s from the cockpit, according to Delatorre.
A video shared by LAPD shows a MetroLink train hitting the plane just seconds after the rescue.
The plane crashed after losing power, according to a tweet posted by the LAPD Valley Bureau.
The pilot was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition as of 8 p.m., authorities said. No other injuries were reported.
