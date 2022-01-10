Advertisement
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies kill knife-wielding suspect, authorities say

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A man was shot to death Monday by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies who were working with a team of federal marshals in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities confirmed.

The deputies were assisting with a U.S. Marshals Service task force operation about 2 p.m. when they made contact with the suspect at a Bass Pro Shops parking lot near Victoria Gardens Lane and Church Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“The suspect initially refused to exit the vehicle,” said Mara Rodriguez, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman. “When he did, he was armed with a knife and advanced on the deputies.”

Deputies opened fire, striking the suspect, Rodriguez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured during the shooting, she said. An investigation is ongoing.

Further information about the shooting and the suspect were not available Monday night.

