Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing, killing 77-year-old father in Playa del Rey

A man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 77-year-old father and injuring a woman Tuesday night in Playa del Rey, Los Angeles police officials said.

The stabbing occurred around 6 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Redlands Street, police said.

Alonzo Mansel, 23, is accused of stabbing his father after a verbal argument, injuring a woman in her 50s who was also at the home, then fleeing in a vehicle. The woman’s relationship to the men was not disclosed.

KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that the suspect struck a light pole at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, about three miles from the home, and fled on foot. He was eventually arrested by Los Angeles Airport Police and the LAPD near Sepulveda Eastway and Westchester Parkway.

The 77-year-old, identified Wednesday as Harvey Lee Huddleston, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The Los Angeles Police Department did not have an update on her condition as of Wednesday night.