His body was found in a California dumpster. His son has been arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Northern California after his dad was found dead in a dumpster, according to police.

David Sanchez is accused of fatally shooting his 58-year-old father before leaving his body in a Union City dumpster, according to a Hayward Police Department press release. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau declined to release the father’s name, citing the Hayward agency’s ongoing investigation.

Officials were initially tipped off to the case when family members last week requested a welfare check on the father and son, after the father didn’t show up to work and wasn’t answering his cellphone, police said.

Advertisement

No one answered when police arrived, but because Sanchez was on probation that allowed for warrantless searches, officers searched the property, police said. Nobody was located inside, but Hayward police said there was “evidence of a crime scene that was believed to be the scene of a shooting homicide.”

The following day, Oakland police were interrogating Sanchez for an unrelated incident, but contacted Hayward investigators about the his father’s well-being “based on statement Sanchez made during their investigation.”

Due to Hayward police’s ongoing homicide investigation, Sanchez was transferred to Hayward’s custody, where he shared the location of his father’s body: a dumpster in Union City, about seven miles from their Hayward home.

Advertisement

The police department did not release further details about the case, including any motive. Sanchez was booked on suspicion of murder.