LAPD negotiating with man barricaded in Hollywood Hills West home

A map of central L.A. showing where a man barricaded himself inside a home in Hollywood Hills West
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Police are negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood Hills West home after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a person Friday morning, authorities said.

Around 11:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a man had pointed a shotgun at them, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. Officers responded to a vacant home in the 1700 block of Sunset Plaza Drive where the man, identified only as a 41-year-old, had barricaded himself with a dog.

It’s believed the man was squatting at the home, Madison said.

SWAT officers were called and have been negotiating with the man to get him to surrender, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

