California

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in four-vehicle crash in Brentwood

The crash scene in Pacific Palisades reportedly involving former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.
(KTLA)
By Gregory Yee
Seema Mehta
Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in Brentwood that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Paramedics transported a woman who suffered a head abrasion to the hospital, according to an LAPD statement.

Police did not disclose the identities of anyone in the crash, which was first reported by TMZ, or provide information about the vehicles involved.

A Schwarzenegger spokesman confirmed the actor and former California governor had just left his home and was driving a GMC Yukon, which hit a Toyota Prius.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, his spokesman said.

He was concerned about the injured woman checked on her and spoke with firefighters and police, the spokesman said.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision,” according to an LAPD statement. “All parties remained at scene. No further information will be made available.”

Schwarzenegger had not been drinking, his spokesman told The Times.

The spokesman also confirmed that Jake Steinfeld from “Body by Jake” was on scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are made available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a reporter who covered the 2020 campaign, the fourth presidential race she has written about for the Los Angeles Times. She started at the Times in 1998 and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

