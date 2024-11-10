Rolls-Royce driver sought in multi-car collision that injured four people in Van Nuys

Police are searching for the driver of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan who triggered a four-car collision Friday night in Van Nuys and fled the scene.

Who would abandon a $400,000 Rolls-Royce on the street in Van Nuys?

Evidently, someone involved in a reckless driving incident that led to two wrecks and four people being taken to the hospital.

LAPD officers are on the hunt for the driver, who fled the scene of a crash Friday night.

Reported around 9:50 p.m., the collision was triggered by two luxury cars — a Rolls-Royce Cullinan ($389,000 for the base model) and Mercedes GT63 (base price $153,350) — going west side by side on Sherman Way at a high rate of speed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Mercedes driver clipped a Honda Civic turning left onto Sherman Circle, ejecting the Honda driver from the car and also injuring the passenger.

The Rolls-Royce driver swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid the collision, ran into a Chevy Traverse and crashed into the curb. The driver fled the scene.

As of Saturday afternoon, the police had not yet released a description of the driver, who is being pursued for charges of reckless driving and hit and run.

Both people from the Honda sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized. The Mercedes driver was hospitalized and arrested on suspicion of reckless driving. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a fourth person from the collision was also transported to the hospital.

The status of the Chevy driver is unclear.

According to the Fire Department, two adult males were transported in critical condition (both reportedly ejected from the vehicle). Two patients (adult male, adult female) were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not confirm whether the Rolls-Royce and Mercedes drivers were street racing.