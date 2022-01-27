Advertisement
California

Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting on 5 Freeway in Sylmar, police say

By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
A man was shot during a road rage incident on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar late Wednesday that led to a portion of the freeway being temporarily shut down, authorities said..

The victim, who has not been identified, was driving his Honda Civic north on the northbound freeway near Roxford Street when he was shot by the driver of a black sedan, the California Highway Patrol said.

The motorist suffered serious wounds to his face and jaw, authorities said. He crashed into another car before pulling over to the side of the freeway.

Los Angeles city firefighters transported the victim to Holy Cross Medical Center where he was listed as stable Thursday, the CHP said. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

After speaking with the victim, officers said they believe the shooting was prompted by a road rage incident.

“There could’ve been a prior altercation as far as a road range incident before the actual shooting — someone cutting someone off,” said CHP Officer Josh Greengard, who declined to comment on who initiated the altercation.

Motorists who witnessed the shooting immediately called authorities, Greengard said.

The gunman sped away in a black sedan, he said. Authorities have few leads on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.

Authorities closed the freeway for an hour and a half to collect evidence, including bullet casings.

Some stretches of freeways and highways in Southern California have seen a spike in shootings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but Greengard said the CHP’s Newhall patrol area, which includes much of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the San Fernando Valley, did not see the same trend.

Jonah Valdez

