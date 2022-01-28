Advertisement
California

Riverside County deputy hospitalized, suspect dead after shooting in Coachella

A map of the Coachella Valley shows where a suspect was killed and a deputy injured in a shooting in Coachella
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a shooting that left another person dead Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 51700 block of Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella, said Sgt. Brandi Swann, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Swann confirmed that a deputy was shot and hospitalized and that the suspect died.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

