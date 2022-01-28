Riverside County deputy hospitalized, suspect dead after shooting in Coachella

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a shooting that left another person dead Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 51700 block of Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella, said Sgt. Brandi Swann, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

COACHELLA: Deputy Involved Shooting • 51700 block of Cesar Chavez. Deputy injured and transported to local hospital for treatment. More information to follow. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 29, 2022

Swann confirmed that a deputy was shot and hospitalized and that the suspect died.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.