Riverside County deputy hospitalized, suspect dead after shooting in Coachella
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a shooting that left another person dead Friday night.
The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 51700 block of Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella, said Sgt. Brandi Swann, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Swann confirmed that a deputy was shot and hospitalized and that the suspect died.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
