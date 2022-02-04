Couple arrested in connection with robbery during ‘sugar daddy’ meet-up at Thousand Oaks hotel

A married couple from Miami were arrested last week in connection with a December robbery at a Thousand Oaks hotel involving a “sugar daddy” setup, authorities said Thursday.

Ventura County sheriff’s deputies responded to the hotel around 9:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve after a 69-year-old man from Long Beach reported that he had been robbed, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man had met a 22-year-old woman on a website dedicated to matching women with men willing to provide them financial support, and the two had agreed to meet at the Thousand Oaks hotel.

After the two had spent some time together in a hotel room, a 22-year-old man entered and attacked the older man, taking a large amount of money and items before fleeing with the woman, authorities said.

The couple were identified as Jonathan and Cameron Perez.

When investigators learned that the couple’s vehicle was in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon, the Sheriff’s Office issued robbery and conspiracy warrants for their arrests, and the couple were arrested by San Ramon police at a hotel Jan. 27 on suspicion of felony second-degree robbery.