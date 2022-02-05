The Super Bowl is a week away, but fans can experience it today

Share
Can’t wait for the Super Bowl? Fans can get their football fix a week early at an interactive exhibition opening today at the L.A. Convention Center.
Visitors can immerse themselves in the history of the NFL, collect autographs and take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. One display will showcase all 55 Super Bowl rings.
“Super Bowl Experience” runs Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 10-12 at the Convention Center.
