The Super Bowl is a week away, but fans can experience it today

Can’t wait for the Super Bowl? Fans can get their football fix a week early at an interactive exhibition opening today at the L.A. Convention Center.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the history of the NFL, collect autographs and take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. One display will showcase all 55 Super Bowl rings.

“Super Bowl Experience” runs Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 10-12 at the Convention Center.

Jim Watson prepares a display featuring NFL helmets at “Super Bowl Experience.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

NFL uniforms are displayed. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A man dances at an exhibit featuring Super Bowl halftime shows. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A worker prepares a display. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A display of NFL helmets. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A tunnel display features video of the Rams and other NFL teams. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

An image of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appears next to the helmet display. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)