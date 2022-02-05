California

The Super Bowl is a week away, but fans can experience it today

A worker preps the main stage while a video of a Rams game is screened
A worker preps the main stage Friday while a video of a Rams game is screened at “Super Bowl Experience,” an interactive exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
Can’t wait for the Super Bowl? Fans can get their football fix a week early at an interactive exhibition opening today at the L.A. Convention Center.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the history of the NFL, collect autographs and take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. One display will showcase all 55 Super Bowl rings.

“Super Bowl Experience” runs Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 10-12 at the Convention Center.

A man on a ladder prepares a display of football helmets
Jim Watson prepares a display featuring NFL helmets at “Super Bowl Experience.”
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A display of two NFL uniforms
NFL uniforms are displayed.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A man wearing a mask dances amid a brightly-lit display
A man dances at an exhibit featuring Super Bowl halftime shows.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Rams helmets are seen through glass that reflects video images of football scenes
A worker prepares a display.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
The NFL logo appears with a display of team helmets
A display of NFL helmets.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A tunnel covered with video screens that display Rams players in action
A tunnel display features video of the Rams and other NFL teams.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A man wearing a Rams jersey with the number 53 is reflected in a display
An image of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appears next to the helmet display.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

