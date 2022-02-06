Fire at historic Watts church under investigation

Los Angeles fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a blaze at a historic Watts church over the weekend that charred the roof and interior of the nearly 100-year-old sanctuary.

The fire at St. John’s United Methodist Church in the 1700 block of Santa Ana Boulevard started about 11:20 a.m. Saturday in vegetation outside the church before spreading inside the two-story house of worship, according to preliminary information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Roughly 80 firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour before finally extinguishing the fire, according to LAFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Arson investigators responded to the scene, as is protocol for fires at houses of worship, said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.

No one was reportedly inside the 98-year-old church when the fire started and spread into the sanctuary, according to KCBS-TV. Video from the TV station showed the church’s charred interior, roof and a blackened steeple.

The Rev. Kathey M. Wilborn said on Facebook that she was on her way to a hair appointment when she got a call about the fire at her church.

“And this is what I came to,” Wilborn said, standing outside the building surrounded by fire trucks. “Let us be in prayer for the witness. Let us be in prayer for these firefighters. Let us be in prayer for the people of St. John’s United Methodist Church, the church in Watts with Watts at heart.”

Sunday morning services were scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking lot.