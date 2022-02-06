Advertisement
Share
California

Santa Ana winds trigger high wind warning in Southern California mountains and valleys

A man and woman walk their dog on the beach.
Warm and dry weather is expected across Southern California to set in midweek after Santa Ana winds peak Monday afternoon, weather officials said.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Share

Santa Ana winds are continuing to sweep through Southern California and a high wind warning remains in effect until Monday, according to forecasters.

Cold winds blowing from the northeast with gusts of up to 60 mph in the Santa Monica Mountains and some inland areas of Los Angeles County are expected to peak by 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Lancaster and Palmdale are likely to see strong winds.

“I know some of you are tired of this pattern, if I could change it I would,” the NWS tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Yes, more #SantaAnaWinds. Winds pick up tonight, peaking Sun AM. As offshore winds continue & high pressure builds in, temps will rise to the 80s by mid week. Windy again Tue p.m. - Thurs.”

Downed trees and power outages are likely in the Santa Monica Mountains area, officials said. Gusty winds are expected to affect Interstate 5, Highway 14, Kanan Road, Malibu Canyon, Topanga and Decker Canyon roads.

Advertisement

Some valley areas will experience winds of up to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph., officials said. The northern San Fernando Valley and eastern Ventura County are expected to see the strongest winds through Monday afternoon.

Wind advisories are also in effect along the Ventura County and Los Angeles County coasts. North winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in these areas.

Forecasters also urged extra caution when driving through the mountains and valleys in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Northeast winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph near the foothills and below the Cajon and San Gorgonio passes.

Temperatures across Southern California are expected to warm up by midweek. David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station, said by Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 13 temperatures should be around 80 degrees.

California
Priscella Vega

Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement