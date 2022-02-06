Santa Ana winds trigger high wind warning in Southern California mountains and valleys

Santa Ana winds are continuing to sweep through Southern California and a high wind warning remains in effect until Monday, according to forecasters.

Cold winds blowing from the northeast with gusts of up to 60 mph in the Santa Monica Mountains and some inland areas of Los Angeles County are expected to peak by 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Lancaster and Palmdale are likely to see strong winds.

“I know some of you are tired of this pattern, if I could change it I would,” the NWS tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Yes, more #SantaAnaWinds. Winds pick up tonight, peaking Sun AM. As offshore winds continue & high pressure builds in, temps will rise to the 80s by mid week. Windy again Tue p.m. - Thurs.”

Downed trees and power outages are likely in the Santa Monica Mountains area, officials said. Gusty winds are expected to affect Interstate 5, Highway 14, Kanan Road, Malibu Canyon, Topanga and Decker Canyon roads.

Some valley areas will experience winds of up to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph., officials said. The northern San Fernando Valley and eastern Ventura County are expected to see the strongest winds through Monday afternoon.

Wind advisories are also in effect along the Ventura County and Los Angeles County coasts. North winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in these areas.

Forecasters also urged extra caution when driving through the mountains and valleys in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Northeast winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph near the foothills and below the Cajon and San Gorgonio passes.

Temperatures across Southern California are expected to warm up by midweek. David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station, said by Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 13 temperatures should be around 80 degrees.