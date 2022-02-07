Teen shot through glass door at Palmdale residence

A teenage boy was injured early Sunday after being shot through a glass door at an apartment in Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 38000 block of 15th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, described only as a teenage boy, was struck in the abdomen when shots were fired through the glass door at the back of the apartment, Kim said.

Detectives have no motive for the shooting. Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots, he said.

The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he was stable, Kim said.

There was no suspect description as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s Palmdale station at (661) 272-2400.