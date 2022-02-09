Three arrested in shooting death of Tijuana journalist Lourdes Maldonado López

Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of veteran Tijuana reporter Lourdes Maldonado López, authorities said.

Maldonado was killed in her car on Jan. 23 with a single gunshot to the face. She was the second journalist killed in a week’s time in the border city. On Jan. 17, Margarito Martínez Esquivel, who worked as a journalist and “fixer,” assisting media outlets including the San Diego Union-Tribune and Los Angeles Times, was fatally shot outside his Tijuana home.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the arrests in his daily news conference Wednesday morning.

López Obrador said the arrests were the result of a joint investigation that included the federal government and Baja California state investigators. “We are obliged to ensure that there is justice in the country and that impunity is not allowed,” he said.

Advertisement

The three individuals were arrested Tuesday in Baja California. They were not identified. The group allegedly took a taxi to Maldonado’s neighborhood and lay in wait for three hours for the journalist to arrive home, according to Mexico’s subsecretary of public safety, Ricardo Mejia.

In 2019, Maldonado told López Obrador, “I fear for my life,” at one of his daily news conferences.

Mejia gave reporters a detailed account of the taxi’s movements, supported by video surveillance and photos, during Wednesday’s news conference. He did not mention any motive for the killing.