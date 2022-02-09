Advertisement
California

Three arrested in shooting death of Tijuana journalist Lourdes Maldonado López

A person holds a candle with a photo of Lourdes Maldonado López
A person holds a candle and a photo of Lourdes Maldonado López at a vigil protesting the slayings of Maldonado and another journalist, Margarito Martinez Esquivel, outside the federal prosecutors building in Tijuana on Jan. 25.
(Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty Images)
By Wendy Fry
Alexandra Mendoza
San Diego Union-Tribune
TIJUANA — 

Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of veteran Tijuana reporter Lourdes Maldonado López, authorities said.

Maldonado was killed in her car on Jan. 23 with a single gunshot to the face. She was the second journalist killed in a week’s time in the border city. On Jan. 17, Margarito Martínez Esquivel, who worked as a journalist and “fixer,” assisting media outlets including the San Diego Union-Tribune and Los Angeles Times, was fatally shot outside his Tijuana home.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the arrests in his daily news conference Wednesday morning.

López Obrador said the arrests were the result of a joint investigation that included the federal government and Baja California state investigators. “We are obliged to ensure that there is justice in the country and that impunity is not allowed,” he said.

The three individuals were arrested Tuesday in Baja California. They were not identified. The group allegedly took a taxi to Maldonado’s neighborhood and lay in wait for three hours for the journalist to arrive home, according to Mexico’s subsecretary of public safety, Ricardo Mejia.

This aerial image taken on January 23, 2022 shows police cars guarding the crime scene where journalist Lourdes Maldonado was murdered in Santa Fe, Tijuana's outskirts, Baja California, Mexico. - A journalist was killed in Tijuana January 23, 2022, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the Mexican city on the US border. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2019, Maldonado told López Obrador, “I fear for my life,” at one of his daily news conferences.

Mejia gave reporters a detailed account of the taxi’s movements, supported by video surveillance and photos, during Wednesday’s news conference. He did not mention any motive for the killing.

