Los Angeles County fire captain dies while on duty

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A 17-year-veteran of the Los Angeles County Fire Department died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty this week, officials said Thursday.

Firefighter Steve McCann, 47, died about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while working at Fire Station 166 in El Monte, officials said. Fox 11 reported that McCann died from cardiac arrest.

“We are grieving the loss of our brother, Steve McCann, who passed away unexpectedly while on the job last night,” IAFF Local 1014 President Dave Gillotte said in a statement. “We are grateful for the selfless sacrifice of our members day in and day out, even as they mourn the loss of another brother firefighter.”

McCann’s death marks the third death of a firefighter while on the job in the last eight months, according to the firefighters union.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and friends today,” the union said in the statement. The union said its management and support groups were activated to help its team and McCann’s family.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for more information about McCann.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

