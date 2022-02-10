Los Angeles County fire captain dies while on duty

A 17-year-veteran of the Los Angeles County Fire Department died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty this week, officials said Thursday.

Firefighter Steve McCann, 47, died about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while working at Fire Station 166 in El Monte, officials said. Fox 11 reported that McCann died from cardiac arrest.

“We are grieving the loss of our brother, Steve McCann, who passed away unexpectedly while on the job last night,” IAFF Local 1014 President Dave Gillotte said in a statement. “We are grateful for the selfless sacrifice of our members day in and day out, even as they mourn the loss of another brother firefighter.”

McCann’s death marks the third death of a firefighter while on the job in the last eight months, according to the firefighters union.

It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the Active Duty Death of another one of our brothers, Fire Captain Steven McCann, Fire Station 166/C. Captain McCann passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and friends today. pic.twitter.com/MZPajigDwD — Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014 (@local1014) February 10, 2022

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and friends today,” the union said in the statement. The union said its management and support groups were activated to help its team and McCann’s family.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for more information about McCann.