L.A. County firefighter dies after battling Rancho Palos Verdes blaze

A Los Angeles County firefighter who was injured early Thursday while battling a pre-dawn blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes has died, county officials confirmed.

Fire crews were called to the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road around 2 a.m., where a fire had started in the attic of a home, according to Franklin Lopez of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The firefighter was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said on Twitter that fire crews were able to save the family inside the home, “but tragically, one of our own Los Angeles County Firefighters lost his life in the effort.”

“This is devastating and my prayers are with his wife and two young sons as well as his friends and colleagues in the Fire Department and everyone that knew and loved him,” she said. “His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Franklin said.

This is a developing story.