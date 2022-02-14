Advertisement
Share
California

3 LAPD officers hospitalized after crash shuts down southbound 110 Freeway

Officers stand near crashed police car on freeway.
Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Monday morning following a crash on the 110 Freeway.
(KTLA)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Three Los Angeles police officers were injured early Monday in a crash on the 110 Freeway just outside of downtown L.A., authorities said.

All southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for several hours as officers investigated the crash, the California Highway Patrol said, but were reopened by 9 a.m.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash, although at least one person was detained at the scene, police said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 2:12 a.m. and involved an LAPD patrol car and at least one other motorist on the freeway near Olympic Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey, an L.A. Fire Department spokesperson.

Advertisement

Fire crews extricated one of the officers who was trapped inside the cruiser, Humphrey said. Initial reports indicated two of the officers were hospitalized in critical condition at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, and one officer had serious injuries. All were later upgraded to being stable with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

California
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement