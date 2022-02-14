3 LAPD officers hospitalized after crash shuts down southbound 110 Freeway

Three Los Angeles police officers were injured early Monday in a crash on the 110 Freeway just outside of downtown L.A., authorities said.

All southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for several hours as officers investigated the crash, the California Highway Patrol said, but were reopened by 9 a.m.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash, although at least one person was detained at the scene, police said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 2:12 a.m. and involved an LAPD patrol car and at least one other motorist on the freeway near Olympic Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey, an L.A. Fire Department spokesperson.

Fire crews extricated one of the officers who was trapped inside the cruiser, Humphrey said. Initial reports indicated two of the officers were hospitalized in critical condition at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, and one officer had serious injuries. All were later upgraded to being stable with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.