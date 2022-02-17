Advertisement
California

Suspect shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies is sought in Norwalk

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities are searching for a man they believe was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Norwalk on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 12100 block of Foster Road, said Deputy Miguel Meza, a spokesman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

At least one deputy opened fire and hit the suspect, who was armed, Meza said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Initial information remains limited.

Deputies set up a containment zone and are searching for the man. The public is warned to avoid the area while the search in underway, Meza said.

Further information was not available.

This story will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

