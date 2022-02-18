TV actress missing for five days is found dead in Hollywood

The body of a missing actress was found Friday in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation about 8:30 a.m. at Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed the person to be 43-year-old Lindsey Erin Pearlman, police said.

Her cause of death was not determined Friday.

Advertisement

Pearlman was last seen about noon Sunday in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, roughly 3½ miles from where her body was found, police said.

According to IMDb, Pearlman, from Chicago, was best known for her television roles in this year’s “Selena: The Series,” “General Hospital” in 2020, “American Housewife” in 2019, and “Chicago Justice” in 2017. She also appeared in commercials.