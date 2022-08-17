Death of actress Lindsay Pearlman, who was missing for days, is ruled a suicide

Actor Lindsey Pearlman’s death has been ruled a suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Tuesday.

Pearlman was found dead Feb. 18 near Hollywood. The actor, who had appeared on television shows such as “General Hospital” and “Empire,” had been missing for five days and was last seen about 3.5 miles from where her body was found.

At the time of her death, Pearlman’s cousin Savannah Pearlman tweeted that fans could donate to Sante D’Or, an animal rescue and adoption center, in her honor.

“Dynasty” actress Elaine Hendrix helped search for Pearlman while she was missing.

“Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report,” Hendrix wrote on Twitter after learning Pearlman had died. “I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased. There’s no further info to share at this time. Pls send her friends & family love.”

Pearlman played Karen in six episodes of “Haus of Vicious,” the Tami Roman drama about a rising fashion designer that was recently picked up by BET and will premiere Aug. 17, according to Deadline.

Pearlman also had roles in “Chicago Justice” and in commercials for T-Mobile, Coors Light and other companies, per her IMDb biography.