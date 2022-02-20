After a sunny weekend, a new storm is expected to move into Southern California

After a sunny and mostly warm weekend, a cold storm is expected to move into Southern California beginning Monday and continuing through the week, officials said.

Residents can expect to enjoy a mostly sunny Sunday with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

But that will change on Monday, when the region will see mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures with a 20% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s throughout the day.

A large mass of cold air from the north is expected to bring showers, isolated thunderstorms and possibly some hail to parts of the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the NWS in Oxnard.

“Some areas will get thunderstorms with small hail, and hail might pile up, and other areas will get nothing, just depends where the thunderstorms go,” Sweet said.

The cooling trend began Sunday morning with a patchy, dense fog blanketing areas along the coast from San Luis Obispo down to Point Mugu in Ventura County, according to the NWS.

Beginning Monday, gusty winds of up to 65 and 75 mph are expected along the Central Coast and in some mountain and inland areas around Southern California, including the Antelope Valley as well as San Bernardino and Riverside counties, likely triggering wind advisories, officials said.

A couple of inches of snow are anticipated to accumulate in mountain areas on parts of Interstate 5 near the Grapevine and Highway 14, according to the NWS. The Antelope and Cuyama valleys’ floors may also see some dusting of snow.

Traffic may be affected, and motorists are encouraged to drive more slowly and check ahead for closed mountain roads or chain requirements, officials said.

“Anytime hail is piling up, it gets a little bit icy and hazardous,” Sweet said.

Things are expected to clear up by Thursday and temperatures continue to warm up through the weekend.