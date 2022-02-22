Advertisement
California

Two killed in crash after fleeing shooting at Anaheim restaurant, police say

Map of restaurant in Anaheim where shooting and nearby crash took place
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
Two men in a car speeding away from a shooting at an Anaheim restaurant were killed early Monday when their vehicle crashed into a light pole, police said.

After responding to reports of a shooting at the Mariscos El Cangrejo Nice restaurant in northwest Anaheim 10 minutes after midnight, police spoke to witnesses who pointed out a possible suspect in a car, said Anaheim Police spokesperson Sgt. Shane Carringer.

As police attempted to detain the man, a separate black SUV fled the scene and crashed at the intersection of La Palma Avenue and Brookhurst Street, killing its two passengers, whose names have not been released.

The three men had initially tried to enter the restaurant together but were denied entry by the security guard because of previous disturbances, Carringer said.

One of the men, later killed in the crash, pulled out a gun and shot into the ground multiple times, according to Carringer. No one was injured in the shooting.

The man who was not in the crashed SUV was released at the scene because he did not commit a crime, Carringer said.

Jaimie Ding

