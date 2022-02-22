Wedding for 2 on ‘Twos-day’ 2-22-22

Twosomes into lucky numbers and palindromes two-stepped it to the Old Orange County Courthouse to be wed on 2-22-22.
Afrouz Alvarez came to the picturesque courthouse, built in 1901, to marry Enrique Alvarez. This was a special day for the Tustin couple who met on-line during the pandemic and married on Afrouz’ birthday of 2-22. “Life brought us together,” they said.
Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen kept courthouses open later into the evening due to high demand for the lucky date. Extended hours were also offered at offices in Anaheim and Laguna Hills. The department also hosted special candlelit ceremonies in the evening.
