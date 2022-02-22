Wedding for 2 on ‘Twos-day’ 2-22-22

Twosomes into lucky numbers and palindromes two-stepped it to the Old Orange County Courthouse to be wed on 2-22-22.

Afrouz Alvarez came to the picturesque courthouse, built in 1901, to marry Enrique Alvarez. This was a special day for the Tustin couple who met on-line during the pandemic and married on Afrouz’ birthday of 2-22. “Life brought us together,” they said.

Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen kept courthouses open later into the evening due to high demand for the lucky date. Extended hours were also offered at offices in Anaheim and Laguna Hills. The department also hosted special candlelit ceremonies in the evening.

Carlos Lira, left, and Precious Rodriguez-Lira, both from Chino Hills, wed on 2/22/22 at the Old County Courthouse n downtown Santa Ana. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Enrique and Afrouz Alvarez, both from Tustin, kiss at the Old County Courthouse in downtown Santa Ana. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

A photographer helps a couple pose for photos before the ceremony at the Old County Courthouse in downtown Santa Ana. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Enrique Alvarez, left, slides a wedding ring on the finger of Afrouz Alvarez, at the Old County Courthouse in downtown Santa Ana. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Kathy Nguyen, center, deputy commissioner of marriages, officiates as Maria Estrada, 23, left, and Christopher Estrada, 22, exchange wedding vows on 2/22/22 at the Old County Courthouse in downtown Santa Ana. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Carlos Alvarez, far right, photographs his son Enrique and wife Afrouz Alvarez, at their wedding ceremony on 2/22/22 at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

A photographer helps a couple pose for photos before their wedding ceremony on 2/22/22 at the Old County Courthouse in downtown Santa Ana. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

