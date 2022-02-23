Three members of L.A. family behind $18-million COVID-19 relief scam captured in Europe

A Tarzana couple and family member who operated a massive COVID-19 relief fraud ring have been captured in Montenegro after fleeing the United States, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Times on Wednesday.

Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, sliced off their electronic monitoring bracelets and vanished in August after they were convicted in June.

Ayvazyan, 43, was sentenced in absentia to 17 years in prison for leading a fraud ring that stole $18 million in a scam to secure emergency pandemic loans meant for small businesses upended by lockdowns. Terabelian, 37, was sentenced to six years.

Tamara Dadyan, the wife of Ayvazyan’s younger brother, vanished Jan. 28, after U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson gave her 30 days to turn herself in, over the objections of federal prosecutors who said they had no faith she could be trusted to surrender.

She had been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison.

The three are among eight convicted conspirators in the scheme, authorities said.

The group filed 151 fraudulent applications for loans that were supposed to keep small businesses nationwide from collapsing during the initial lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said.

The family fraud ring created sham businesses to get many of the loans, attaching fake payrolls and forged tax returns to the applications. To open bank accounts for the businesses, they used the names of people whose identities were stolen.

In the text messages, Dadyan and her brother-in-law discussed how to create phony payroll reports and invent employer identification numbers that would look legitimate to government loan monitors.

When FBI agents raided the Encino house of Dadyan and her husband, they found fake identification documents, credit cards for phony businesses, checkbooks in the names of fraudulent loan applicants and notary stamps and seals belonging to state and federal courts.

Dadyan pleaded guilty in June to aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She named her husband and his brother as co-conspirators. Her husband, Artur Ayvazyan, in turn blamed Dadyan for the fraud when he took the stand at his trial.

Artur Ayvazyan was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. He turned himself in on time, the day before his wife absconded.

This story is developing and will be updated.