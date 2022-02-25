One person found dead in Sylmar motel fire

One person was found dead in a Sylmar motel room early Friday after firefighters extinguished a fire in the building, authorities said.

The fire was first reported about 6:15 a.m. at the single-story motel in the 12000 block of North San Fernando Road, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Erik Scott.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found intense flames shooting out of the window and door of one room, Scott said.

“One adult was found in the room beyond medical help and determined dead,” he said.

The gender and age of the person have not been verified, he said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.